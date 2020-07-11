BREAKING SAD: Ohangla music star Lady Maureen is DEAD !

Ohangla music star Lady Maureen Achieng, is dead.

The Ohangla star, has been struggling with an illness for a while, she passed on at 3:3am on Saturday at her cousin’s home in Uriri constituency, Migori county.

Bella Akinyi, the cousin, who has been taking care of her confirmed the death over the phone.

“She was undergoing home-based care after being discharged at Pastor Machage hospital in Migori town, she has passed on,” she said.

Maureen was born on November 22, 1984 at Seme Kombewa village and has produced several popular songs, mostly singing about key politicians in Nyanza region.

Prior to Maureen’s demise, rumours about her health had circulated on social media, making the musician record a video confirming she was alive.

One of Maureen’s popular songs was ‘alemo’.

Last month, another Ohangla musician, Bernard Obonyo, popularly known as Abenny Jachiga, died.

There was chaos as Jachiga was buried by policemen secretly at 2:30am. Only his brother witnessed the burial.

“We were inside the house and only heard sounds and when we opened the door, we saw that he was being buried as the officers were on standby,” said one of the relatives in a live recorded video on Facebook.

“Much as most Luo songs are based on political events of the day, with a lot of positive name dropping of the existing political class, there seems to be a huge disconnect between the Luo artists and the political class they spend their energies composing songs of praise for. Or, perhaps, the Luo political class no longer listen to Luo music and are unaware of the new stars.” – social commentator Munglu Dikembe noted