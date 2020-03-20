Congolese music legend Aurlus Mabele has succumbed to complications arising from a previous stroke in France, his counterpart Nyboma Mwandido confirmed to the media on Friday.

Mr Mwandido said Mabele passed on at a Paris hospital where he had been admitted on Thursday night.

Liza Monet a daughter to the legend took to social media where she posted this moving message:

My daddy passed away this morning from the Coronavirus… Thank you for honoring his memory. It is a great legend of the Soukouss that the Congolese people are losing today. I’m inconsolable and collapsed. My daddy I love so much… Aurlus Mabelle...

Even though his daughter linked his death to Coronavirus, the 67-year-old has been battling throat cancer for years.

Journalist Robert Brazza who is based in Paris also confirmed the sad news and paid tribute to the musician who used to extensively tour the West.

“Hey, Uncle Aurlus! The young wolf I used to be will not forget your wise advice: “stay yourself little… and enjoy! “.

“My sadness is great tonight but my gratitude is more. You were the pace, you were joy, you were the kindness. Forever. Go in peace Aurlus Mabelle. I know auntie Nzambi has already welcomed you in her great mercy,” he wrote.

The singer is believed to have passed away in France which has seen 371 deaths for the virus which broke out in China in late 2019. According to health agency director Jerome Salomon, the number of cases had risen to 10,995, up from 9,134 on Tuesday, a rise of 20% in 24 hours.

Mabele was one of the founders of the legendary super group Loketo (hips) band, formed in the mid-1980s alongside Mav Cacharel and Diblo Dibala, which broke up a few years later.

He was one of the first Paris-based soukous stars and set the standard with several LPs in the 1980s.

Mabele is known for hits such as Embargo, Liste Rouge and many others. In Kenya there is only one authority with who we are waiting to pay tribute, one uncle Fred Obachi Machoka who the early 1990s used to host and organise events for many of the Congolese musicians who performed in Kenya. Machoka also run the Music Time show on TV every Sunday evening.

May he rest in peace.