BREAKING: Police Arrest blogger Edgar Obare over Natalie Tewa EXPOZE

Controversial blogger Edgar Obare has been arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

In a message to his Instagram followers on July 30, the blogger said he was arrested in the morning while at home by ‘very many’ police officers writing: “As I said earlier I was summoned by the DCI. Today morning I was arrested by very many officers at my home. Now am headed to Nairobi. Thank you for your undying support.”

He is known for posting gossip stories crowdsourced by his followers on Instagram that are posed on his Stories. People love gossip and that has led to him look for more information about celebrities and his Instagram Stories are so popular, he monetized it.

Well, it seems like his earlier stunt has landed him into big trouble. He announced yesterday that he had been summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over Natalie Tewa, a popular lifestyle YouTuber/influencer.