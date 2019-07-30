BREAKING: CS Matiangi orders deportation of ‘Jesus’

The government has moved with speed to deport a man who has been masquerading as Jesus in the country, a reliable source confirmed Interior CS Fred Matiangi has signed the deportation order.



Meanwhile Onyinkwa says:

Before you vilify them or suggest that they have mental health issues caused by religion ~ the ‘opium’ of the masses ~ please bear in mind that the young female idiot who believes that the white male con artist that she worships is Jesus Christ and 60 year old male idiot who believes that the 50 year old female con artist that he worships is his mother are not the most idiotic idiots there are in our land of idiots. We have the political variety.

On second thoughts, i take back all the jokes and insults i aimed at this Jesus. I have just read that Bible verse that says that he’ll come back unannounced ~ like a thief in the night ~ and couldn’t help but wonder. Where is it written that this is not the risen Christ, back on earth, in flesh and blood? I do not want to walk up to the gate into Heaven and after Angel Gabriel keys in my ‘Huduma Namba’ tilts the screen to show me a Facebook post where i referred to the King of the Jews as a conman when he showed up at Kitengela, Nairobi, Kenya.

In the same manner that i have lived all my Christian life with the wisdom that it is better to believe that God exists and later discover that He doesn’t, than to believe that He doesn’t and then discover on Judgement Day that He indeed does, i better play safe by believing that this is Christ and then discover that it ain’t Him, than to believe that it ain’t Him, and the discover on Judgement Day that He it indeed is Him.