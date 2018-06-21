‘Boyfriends Dumped Me Over Painful Sex,’ Faya Mama Njambi Koikai Reveals

Former radio presenter and NTV the Trend host Njambi Koikai, popularly known amongst reggea fans as Faya Mama, has opened up on how her medical condition cost her boyfriends because of painful sex.

Njambi suffers from thoracic endometriosis, a condition in which tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus, the endometrium , grows outside the uterus.

Njambi who has been in Atlanta, United States since February for treatment said She first noticed the condition when she was 13 during her menstrual circle that caused her pain. She ignored it, but it spread to her lungs, causing them to collapse every month during her periods

In the interview,wih BBC recenly Njambi said it has been difficult to have stable love relationships because of painful sex and partners who do not understand her condition.

Reacting to the interviewer’s question on the experience of losing partners because of painful sex, Njambi said;

“Yes, yes because the pain is so much I don’t even want to go through it. And to find somebody who understands that and someone who is willing to live with you through that pain is hard. You know having to see you go through pain every single month is crazy.”