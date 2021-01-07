BODY MADE IN HEAVEN: Sweet poem of love for top actress Nelly Kerubo by secret admirer

Dear Nelly
CUTEY
May lack words to describe how cute she is
But cutesy be her name
I lost count how many times I stand
Stand at the balcony counting stars
Stars that seemed to stir up in the sky
She came at the right moment
When my life was in darkness
She shone bright like the moon
And she illuminated darkness that was in my life
Just like a key lighting, she follows me whenever I go
I never miss coz shes in my right place I keep the ones I love
Her name will be sung generation after generation
For she is more than I iron lady
Other would say,
She is precious as gold
She is strong as diamond
All in all she knows herself better than we do
Coz shez independent woman
And chooses whoever’s she feels and like.
Happy Birthday Baby girl. Keruboo!
Dear Nelly
