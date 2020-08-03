Blogger Edgar Obare released on Ksh.100k cash bail, accused of leaking slayqueen Natalie ‘secret trip’ with Joho to Dubai

Vlogger Edgar Obare was on Monday freed on a Ksh.100,000 cash bail after spending three nights in police custody.

Obare was arraigned at the Kiambu Law Courts following his arrest last week and charged with disclosing of personal visa data of Natalie Wanjiru, popularly known as Natalie Tewa.

The controversial social media personality, who was represented by lawyer Kepher Ojijo, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Obare was arrested on Friday in Kisumu before he was taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters for questioning.

This came after he had taken to his Instagram stories with a string of posts alleging that Ms. Wanjiru, a female Kenyan YouTuber, was part of the entourage that visited ODM leader Raila Odinga in Dubai and disclosed her personal information in the process.

Others in the entourage included MP Junet Mohamed and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho who travelled aboard a chartered private Jet.