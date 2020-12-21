Dennis Itumbi posts an ‘ass licking’ birthday message to DP Ruto as he turns 54

By Dennis Itumbi via FB

Happy Birthday, boss.

This birthday message remains true.

You are a friend. A true friend.

You are a politician who understands and who has humanity right at the centre of your being.

For 9 years you have always offered your guidance, mentorship and most importantly friendship.

There are no ups and downs when it comes to you, you call, listen, admonish, share stories and each time any of us is down you call and literally cheer us up.

Bosses come in many forms, you are a firm, friendly and great boss.

The fact that we pray together for self, family and the Nation every Wednesday – bonds us in a way that is only unique to you.

May your birthday, shower blessings along your path, clear the endless hurdles put your way and where the hurdles must remain, may God hand you enough stamina to jump each of them.

I pray that your birthday begins the short NINETEEN Months journey to the fulfilment of the dream of a sunrise whose Golden rays are shaping beautifully and elegantly in the daily horizon of your hard work, sincerity and sacrifice.

I am happy to call you a friend, a practical mentor, a boss, my Deputy President and God Willing the 5th President of The Republic of Kenya.

Like you always remind us, it is Possible.

My last word, Proverbs 4:25 – ” Let your eyes look directly forward, and your gaze be straight before you.”

From the entire #HustlerNation,

Happy Birthday! Salute!

Hustler Nation Spokesman.