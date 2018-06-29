Of Haves and Have Nots- Billionaire Lawyer Donald Kipkorir Imports Sugar For His Family From England to save Them From Mercury

Flamboyant lawyer Donald Kipkorir is not about to allow himself nor hi family partake of sugar laced with mercury.

The lawyer took to Facebook to reveal that he will not partake any sugar that has been packaged in Kenya. He said that he would import his own from the United Kingdom.

He also shared a copy of the shipping invoice to show that he had indeed shipped the sugar to be used in his house from England.

The flamboyant lawyer had also said that he was ready for the lifestyle audit that the president had directed earlier.