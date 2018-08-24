BIG Win For Francis Atwoli, Court Of Public Opinion Rules 2nd Wife Roselinda KICK OUT Fair

#TheCourtOfPublicOpinion; in matter of Mr Francis Atwoli EGH (Husband) Vs Roselinda Simiyu (2nd Wife), TheRuling:

Roselinda Simiyu, (Atwoli’s second wife)

Has no moral authority to complain about Mary Kilobi, she is a home wrecker and a Gold digger too; Knowingly and deliberately, she broke the heart of Atwoli’s first wife, by engaging him in extramarital affairs and even marrying him. She thought, she was a jewelry and will never grow old.

she must thank God, that Atwoli is 69 years now, and may not beat the record of Akuku Danger. As a woman, she accepted to be used and now she must be ready to be damped.

Mary Kilobi (The New Catch).

As a young lady with a Huge appetite for fine things and money, has no case to answer. She did not spoil Atwoli, Atwoli was already spoiled… running after all sorts of young women. The Hawk eyed Kilobi, saw opportunity to grow filthy rich and she grabbed it from another grabber (Another Family Wrecker).

Francis Atwoli EGH.

Francis Atwoli is a spoiled old man, who has acquired lots of wealth. He is entitled to spend his money the way he wants. He only owes allegiance, and apology to his first wife, who is the pillar of his life. All the others are just maids, he is at liberty to hire and fire whenever he wants.

Morally, Atwoli does not deserve to be called an elder. He is selfish, disrespectful to women, families and children. Atwoli’s opinion about leadership, morality, development and social justice should be disregarded completely.

Both Roselinda and Mary are weak and cursed women; husband snatcher, who do not believe in their own strength and genuine acquisition of wealth. They should not be allowed in the list of women of substance and integrity in our society.

The Court so, Orders!

The parties and the Public are allowed to appeal… in the comment boxes below.

