Big Shots Attend Opening of The ROYAL HOUSE RESTAURANT

It was pomp and glamour and a lot of shoulder rubbing at the opening of THE ROYAL HOUSE RESTAURANT lLenana Road, the first truly Arabic cuisine post in Nairobi.

Over 500 people attended its launch, among them Mandera County Senator Mahmood Maalim, former Garissa Governor Nathif Jama as well as Dagoreti North MP Simba Arati, who lauded the restaurant owners for bringing the business to his constituency.

“This is a good initiative as it will bring jobs to the constituents, and I will ensure there is no harrassment from the County Government,”he said.

The restaurant will focus on Yemeni and Lebanese cuisine, serving four different types of rice with mutton, chicken and fish. The restaurant will also serve uniquely Arabic deserts.

Rogers Sigei, the head of service says the restaurant will offer a true Arabic experience.

“Ours is will be an authentic Arabic experience worth savouring,”

