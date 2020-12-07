“Bibi yako amemeza P2 kama njugu maisha yake yote”, Cyprian Nyakundi humiliates singer Bahati

Controversial blogger Cyprian Nyakundi has told off Bahati and his wife Diana Marua after their latest publicity stunt which was aimed at promoting their new Mtaachana tu.

The publicity stunt angered many Kenyans but blogger Cyprian Nyakundi decided to cite his displeasure with the celebrity couple on his Twitter page.

In a tweet, Nyakundi implied that Bahati is an outdated musician who depends on publicity stunts to remain relevant. He also accused Diana of being a second-hand wife.

Rehabilitated chokoraa Bahati who sings the shittiest songs in this country, together with his brand new second-hand wife Diana, faked a break up just to chase clout. Kenyans should start boycotting these childish stunts. pic.twitter.com/qmSr6lV36C

— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@CisNyakundi) December 3, 2020

However Bahati didn’t take the insult lying down and in a quick rejoinder, he hit back at Nyakundi saying he was looking for relevance by dragging his name in the mud.

Ambieni Hii Tanye i wache Kudandia Jina yangu ndio arudi kwa Map.. Blogger najua Tuu ni Robert Alai – Ama Nichukue Dem yake nim.Make Famous??? 🤣 https://t.co/TKNhE3I6ip

— bahatikenya (@BahatiKenya) December 3, 2020

In response to this Cyprian went on to diss Bahati’s wife. He alleged,

#SomeoneTellBahati that Nyakundi hukula vitu fresh, madame wenye hawataki limelight na clout. Sio these IG “celebs” wenye wako na body count ya all sponsors, politicians and footballers hii Nairobi. Madame wenye wamekula P2 kama njugu karanga hatuwatambui. pic.twitter.com/hR47pdkoug

— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@CisNyakundi) December 4, 2020

Bahati and Diana continue to draw sharp criticism after duping Kenyans with their fake cheating scandal publicity stunt.