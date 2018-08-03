Betty Kyalo Leaves KTN Tonight, Moves To…..

Celebrated news anchor Betty Mutei Kyallo of KTN will be doing her last job tonight following her resignation to join the kijabe street based ,mediamax owned ,K24 television.

On a message shared on her Instagram page the television queen said, “The future be so bright. Tonight, I say goodbye”

Her Exit comes days after Royal media services poached KTN’s prime news anchor Yvonne Okwara, Kiswahili anchor Mashirima Kapombe and managing editor Joe Ageyo. Another Journalist who recently exited KTN is crime reporter Dennis Onsaringo who resigned to become Taita Taveta county director of communications.

She is expected to headline news anchoring at K24 which recently lost two business presenters – Zawadi Mudibo and Maya Hayakawa – to BBC.

It is not clear why Kyallo quit KTN but insiders at the media house said she was given an irresistible salary.

The news anchor has been praised for flexibility during interviews as she uses English, Kiswahili and even Sheng.

But she has not shied away from controversies that have surrounded matters including her short-lived marriage to NTV anchor Dennis Okari.

She has also been in the spotlight due to the fallout with Susan Kaittany of Posh Palace hair and beauty salon, who was her best friend and business partner.

Another KTN journalist, Karen Karimi, quit her job to reportedly be with her fiance who is a pilot. Karimi said she was willing to relocate to the Middle East to spend more time with the man.

K24 recently poached Royal Media’s top radio talents Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o, Radio Maisha’s Alex Mwakideu and Jacky Nyaminde alias Wilbroda.

Citizen Radio’s Joyce Gituro and Francis Luchivya exited to join Mediamax owned Milele FM .