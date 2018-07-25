Betty Kyalo in her Feelings as Ex-Husband’s Chemistry with Co-Presenter Excites Kenyans

NTV presenter Dennis Okari has stunned Kenyans yet again in a new video showing how cordial he and his hot co-host Olive Burrows are.

The dynamic duo could easily get you thinking they are a couple who have been together for years on end.

In an Instagram video, the pair admired each other’s appearance as they prepared for their nighttime show in a changing room. Dennis fetched for compliments as he adjusted his tie in hopes he would look dapper enough for the big screen.

“Which earrings are you wearing? The gold ones?” Okari asked as Olive fluffed her hair and admired herself on the mirror. The beauty then turned to add some finishing touches to her partner’s look as she straightened his tie then turned back to look at the mirror.

Hii couple inaweza haiwezi? A post shared by Udaku Nairobi (@udakunairobi) on Jul 25, 2018 at 1:09am PDT

Their fans could not keep calm as they pointed out how the pair complimented each other.