Fallen Athlete Nicholas Bett’s Baby Mama Accuses Wife of Stealing Her Eulogy

A Face book post by one Brenda Cheruto mourning fallen athlete Nicholas Bett as her husband caused a stir.

This was because Bett’s known legal wife was known to be Gladys Bett with whom they have three children.

“I will always remember your words every morning. That, ‘babe: I have told you I’m your dad, not only your hubby, and I feel very safe in your hands.’ Words can never describe your kindness, those who were close to you know the kind of person you were,” Brenda Cheruto wrote on Face book.

She has since opened up about her affair to the celebrated athlete.

“Bett was my husband and pillar of life, and we have a daughter together,”

In Uasin Gishu, Bett’s wife, Gladys, was also pouring out her heart to her lost love.



Her tribute to her husband read in part: “I have lost a golden heart. I celebrate you, my sweetheart. You always loved us. You loved me like your own sister.”

Glady’s tribute did not go down well with Cheruto, who accused her and the family of editing her tribute and making it their own.

In an interview with The Nairobian, Cheruto opened up about her relationship with the sprinter, who died in a grisly road accident on August 8 as he was heading home from Nairobi.

“He (Bett) landed from Nigeria on Monday evening (August 6), and I welcomed him at the airport. He was calm as we proceeded home. We did not go out for dinner as we had anticipated but headed straight home. He did not sleep either that night, as he claimed he had slept on the plane,” Cheruto told The Nairobian.

She, however, told The Nairobian that she has no plans of engaging in a battle over her share of the wealth the ‘Kenyan style’.

“He is gone and I respect him because he loved me. If the family will take care of his child, that would be fine. But I will not impose and I am ready to take care of our daughter because Nicholas taught me to be humble in life. I’ve not come out now that he is gone. I was there before. I am not interested in his wealth, because he is the one who worked for it,” she stated.

Cheruto says she first met Bett at her father’s burial in 2016. They fell in love while she was a college student in Ruiru.

Bett, who was at the time a traffic police officer based in Kisumu, was transferred to Lang’ata in Nairobi. It was then that they started living together as she was expecting his child