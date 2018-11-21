Best advice ever written and uploaded on the internet- Must Read !

Best advice written ever!

*1.* _Take risks in your life. If you win, you can lead; if you lose, you can guide._

*2.* _People are not what they say but what they do; so judge them not from their words but from their actions._

*3.* _When someone hurts you, don’t feel bad because it’s a law of nature that the tree that bears the sweetest fruits gets maximum number of stones._

*4.* _Take whatever you can from your life because when life starts taking from you, it takes even your last breath._

*5.* _In this world, people will always throw stones on the path of your success. It depends on what you make from them – a wall or a bridge._

*6.* _Challenges make life interesting; overcoming them make life meaningful._

*7.* _There is no joy in victory without running the risk of defeat._

*8.* _A path without obstacles leads nowhere._

*9.* _Past is a nice place to visit but certainly not a good place to stay._

*10.* _You can’t have a better tomorrow if you are thinking about yesterday all the time._

*11.* _If what you did yesterday still looks big to you, then you haven’t done much today._

*12.* _If you don’t build your dreams, someone else will hire you to build theirs._

*13.* _If you don’t climb the mountain; you can’t view the plain._

*14.* _Don’t leave it idle – use your brain._

*15.* _You are not paid for having brain, you are only rewarded for using it intelligently._

*16.* _It is not what you don’t have that limits you; it is what you have but don’t know how to use._

*17.* _What you fail to learn might teach you a lesson._

*18.* _The difference between a corrupt person and an honest person is: The corrupt person has a price while the honest person has a value._

*19.* _If you succeed in cheating someone, don’t think that the person is a fool…… Realize that the person trusted you much more than you deserved._

*20.* _Honesty is an expensive gift; don’t expect it from cheap people._

With Marete Kirimi