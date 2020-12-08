A worshiper storms church, takes away all items he had donated in Kakamega

By Jerome Ogola via fb

A worshipper stormed a Rhema Pentecostal Church in Butere, Kakamega, and confiscated items he had donated to the church as sadaka, over a leadership feud.

Congregants watched in bewilderment, as the man carted away several items including the pastor’s suits, mobile phone, pair of shoes and several pairs of underwear.

In other news, police intercepted eight-armed gangsters, on a robbery mission in Nakuru, and forgave them, by pumping bullets on them, killing six, quickly and permanently as two escaped with bullets in their buttocks.

These are stupid robbers who deserve death. Armed robbery is a thing of the 1960s and 1970s. Why should one carry a gun, to make a few thousand, when he can make billions by becoming a politician and building a dam inside his stomach?

Ever wondered where the armed robbers of the 80s who made daring raids in banks, went?

They got saved and nowadays, they are preachers. You take the money to them and they don’t have to use any gun. All they carry is a 2000-year-old storybook authored by cavemen of yore, in a bid to explain thunder.

Great evening my fellow Southerners!!