My Bedroom Performance Has Improved after I ditched Mercury Sugar- Kimilili MP Baraza Claims

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa wants Treasury CS Henry Rotich Fired.

Baraza who was accompanied by his Saboti counterpart Caleb Amisi, explained that the CS ought to have put a ceiling on the quantity of sugar that was to be imported by traders during the window he issued.

“The CS is genesis of all the problems we are facing and perhaps he maybe party to the overwhelming importation of contraband sugar. It is high time President Kenyatta sent him packing,” said Kimilili MP.

CS Rotich in May 2017 issued a gazette notice that allowed anyone to import sugar duty free into the country. This was after an acute shortage of the commodity was reported in different parts of the country.

“To ensure that sugar cartels are incapacitated and prosecuted and our dead sugar factories that are on their death bed are resuscitated, Rotich must go,” added the lawmaker.

He further claimed that his bedroom skills have been greatly affected by ingesting unsafe sugar.

“Hii sukari tangu niache kutumia sasa mama anasema mambo iko sawa sawa (since I stopped taking sugar, my wife is now happy and approves of my performance),” said Barasa, adding that his plans to have a big family were ruined by effects of sugar, leaving him with only two children.