By Collins Wanderi via FB

Motivation: Be humble. Every Human Being has Potential to Rise & Become Your Benefactor

Young B.O.J walked into my office in mid 2016, looking forlorn, tense and harassed. I had no idea who he was. Clutching an old folder, he calmly explained the business that had brought him into my office. I told him what was expected of his client and asked him to write a formal request and deliver it the following day. He delivered the letter but insisted to talk to me. He thanked me for listening and advising him contrary to expectation. He had been told that I don’t help people but nevertheless decided to try. He had nothing to lose anyway.

A few days later, he was back over a different matter which was not under my docket. I made a few calls and directed him to the right office. Nearly a month later he was back, to convey his & his client’s gratitude which is very unusual with Kenyans. At this point I took interest in him. I learnt that he had missed admission to university as a government sponsored student by one point and his parents could not afford fees for the parallel program. He came to Nairobi looking for opportunities but ended up working as a daytime security guard while attending classes in the evening. Where he lived is another story altogether. Owing to BOJ’s articulacy, calm and friendly demeanor, a man of Asian origin who runs a Consultancy Firm requested his employer to deploy him to their premises permanently.

BOJ volunteered to assist the Asian with clerical work because he was not busy at his post. Painstakingly, he completed his studies and his Asian friend hired him as a messenger cum-trainee in 2015. He was still a rookie when we met but after listening to his story, I decided there and then to coach, mentor and model him. He was a regular visitor to my office and often called me seeking guidance on technical issues. First lesson I taught BOJ is; always do things right & you’ll never have to convince, persuade or induce anybody to “help” you. In 2017, one of his clients who was very impressed by this work ethic insisted on meeting me. I was pleasantly surprised to learn that the client is a man from a large famous family of politicians in Kenya. In early 2018, BOJ introduced me to yet another member of that family who currently occupies one of the key State Offices in Kenya. This week , BOJ called me to let me know that he has now been promoted to management level in the Consultancy Firm. He has also given my name to two large businesses who require professional services in my area of expertise.I will be meeting with the two potential clients next week.

Congratulations & thank you BOJ. I am glad to have played a small part in your journey. Be a good manager, work for God and man. Remember the first lesson I taught you; bribery is convenient and expedient but will never take you far. I do not & will never “help” people who prefer to use shortcuts instead of doing the right thing. That is, and will never be my style. Do not worry about me BOJ, I will soon find my footing. Do not despair either. In the spaces we leave, fresh shoots blossom. However rotten a system or an organization is, there will always be that one person or small a minority who are honest and embrace integrity. The rent seekers & gatekeepers who are erecting barriers on your path will wither away at some point. Roguery will not thrive forever. Have faith!

NB: Treat every person you meet with dignity and respect. Human beings are mobile and you do not know where you will meet the person you spite & mistreat today again. BOJ is concerned about me like a younger brother would. Very touching & humbling. Because wickedness thrives over goodness in most institutions of this country, I withhold his identity but he is following this post.