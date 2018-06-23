BE CAREFUL OF THE COMPANY YOU KEEP

Ruth James is speaking to you and me:

“It’s very easy for a single person to tell you to quit your marriage that you have worked for a very long time to save, because they have nothing to loose.

It’s very easy for an unemployed person to tell you to quit your job because of pressure, because he doesnt understand what hunting for a job is.

It’s very easy for a lady who has no kid to tell you to abort your kid, because she doesnt know how having a child is a blessing.

It’s very easy for a man who’s wife left and ran away to tell you to divorce your wife. Because he has got nothing to loose.

Be careful of the company you keep. Be careful with the advises you get from people who have got nothing to loose.

You’ll waste everything that you have worked for, loose them then cry yourself out for following an advice from someone who just wanted to pull you down.

Be careful, sometimes use your own advice to solve your personal issues.

Cheers.”