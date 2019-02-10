Bahati’s wife Diana Marua destroyed EMB records : singer Weezdom

Fast-rising gospel singer Weezdom has come up with an interesting revelation regarding his former boss and the record label EMB records. Weezdom, who was once a very loyal artist to Bahati’s label also left the record to pursue a solo career in what was an unclear circumstance until now.



Bahati’s music career has been under scrutiny in recent times, particularly following the sensational exit of his best friend and protégé Mr Seed from the label. As truths about what led to the fallout between the two continued to ooze ut to the public, it became apparent that Bahati’s relationship with his wife Diana Marua.

Gospel artist Weezdom blatantly claims Diana Marua changed Bahati for the worse

Speaking during an interview with Mzazi Willy M Tuva, Weezdom was forced into a response on why he unceremoniously left EMB records. Like Mr Seed, he was also reluctant to reveal what went down but Tuva’s persistence eventually forced him into a response.

“I respect Bahati a lot because he is the one who brought up my music career. I consider him my brother but there were some changes which starting emerging and the changes involved someone called Diana Marua. She (Marua) made sure I exited the record. She made Bahati change on me professionally and as a brother and since I was just starting as an artist, I decided to send myself out there so God can open my paths as well,” he stated.

He went on to reveal that because of the strained relationship, he only managed to release one song in 2016 because of the alleged frustrations. While Weezdom specifically acknowledged Bahati’s new found love, he strongly hinted that the Mama singer’s bae was not in sync with the projects he was willing to present to Bahati.

From his narration, the inevitable question would be how he knew Diana had anything to do with his woes at the label – something which Weezdom insists both Bahati and his wife know very well about. As far as projects are concerned, Bahati and Diana have themselves used their platform to launch their own reality TV show which is doing quite well even as the singer tries to balance TV and his label.