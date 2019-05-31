Back with a bang! UhuRuto ICC co-accused Joshua Sang returns to studio, appointed head of Radio at Mediamax’s Emo FM

They say God works in mysterious ways, oh yes former ICC indictee Journalist Joshua Sang is back with a bang !, Sang has been appointed as head of Radio at Mediamax and will be the boss of the fast rising Emo radio. He will take over the morning show as the lead presenter and will also be the overall deputy program controller.

Mr Sang is one of the living most successful radio presenters in the league of Maina Kageni, Cess Mutungi and Vincent Ateya. He was head of Radio at KASS FM before he was wrongly accused of fueling ethinic tension in 2007. Later Hon Moses Kuria confessed that he together with the then Justice and Constitutional affairs minister Martha Karua were instrumental in fixing the bad ass journalist. Sang was acquitted together with deputy president William Ruto for lack of evidence.

In 2017 Mr Sang a close ally of DP Dr William Ruto vied for Trans-zoia senate seat but lost narrowly. Millions of EMO FM that has a huge following in Rift Valley are excited to have Sang roar in the airwaves. With Sang behind the Mic on morning show, Kass FM is facing a threat since Joshua has a critical mass behind him.

All Kenyans are wishing Joshua Sang well and has backing of the listners as many more make a big switch from Kass FM to Emo FM.