‘Your Head looks Like Kasarani Stadium’- Hon Babu Owino Ruthlessly blasts Woman who Insulted His Ears

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino ruthlessly response to a woman who insulted him for his looks, has on Twitter

Trouble started when the vocal legislator sent out a tweet saying that he did not know how it felt coming from a rich home, but he would ask his kids when they grow up.

“I don’t know how it feels to come from a rich home with a hardworking, handsome, charismatic and ambitious dad but I will ask my kids,” read Babu’s tweet.

I don't know how if feels to come from a rich home with a hard working, handsome, charismatic and ambitious dad but I will ask my kids

But your dad is a well known Singh in Kisumu and he’s still alive. — Wilson Gitau (@WilsonWaGitau) August 24, 2018

A woman only identified as Lennah then responded to the MP’s tweet saying that Babu should also not forget to ask his children how having a dad with bat ears.

“Don’t forget to ask them, how it feels when you have a dad with ears of a bat,” she said.

Babu Owino who did not take her comment lightly then hit back at the woman telling her not to forget to ask her kids how it felt to have a mom with a forehead almost the size of Kasarani stadium.

“You too shouldn’t forget to ask your kids how it feels to have a mum with a forehead bigger than Kasarani Stadium,” he responded.