‘Babe, utaingiza kichwa tuu’, Hon Karen Nyamu offers lover singer Samidoh gift, its Easter Monday

City lawyer cum political slay queen Hon Karen Nyamu has broken the internet with a new video of their past with Gikuyu benga maestro Police Constable Samidoh.

In the video posted on Instagram, the Samidoh is seen asking the politician if he would be allowed to enjoy his conjugal rights.

Below is the translation:



“Samidoh: beb utanipea?

Karen:eh?

Samidoh: utanipea?

Karen: kichwa tu

Samidoh: aiiii nitaingiza mti dakika tu kidogoo,………”

Lawyer and politician Karen Nyamu, ‘baby mama’ to Mugithi croonerSamidoh, said that she did not know the singer was married when they started dating in 2019.

In a media interview on Wednesday, February 3, Nyamu said she learned four months into their relationship of Samidoh’s marriage to Edith Nderitu from Nairobi nominated MCA Mary Njambi.

Setting the record straight following days of explosive drama, Nyamu said the singer assured her that Edith knew about the affair, which led to the birth of her son in December 2020, and denied claims that she is a homewrecker.

“I don’t think I confused Samidoh. We met at a political event that he was performing at, and we became friends. I didn’t know Samidoh was married because he was not even wearing a ring. I came to know after being his friend for around four months…. I am not making excuses. These things happen; a lot of women live this life. The only thing I have a problem with is people thinking I am a homewrecker – that I was doing things to compete with the wife and all that,” the city politician told radio host Jalang’o during an online show.

“Now that he has decided to call it friendship, I’ve been friends with him since 2019. Have you ever heard drama about me and Samidoh? The drama started after I got a child. We had been having conversations and I told him you have to claim your child, somehow. And he was like ‘no I am waiting for his birthday; there is no event that has come to give me an opportunity to post him’, but every time he posts his other children… everyone is trolling or asking about my child in the comment section. So I told him, ‘I know you love and are there your child, but doesn’t this bother you? Why don’t you make these people shut up?”