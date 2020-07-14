Azziad Nasenya lands biggest TV show to be aired on all stations, power of sexy waist, powerful smile and hard work

That there is power is a beautiful smile, self confidence and hard work is best confirmed by the fast rising actress Azziad Nasenya who has just landed national TV prime time slot, she has been tagged to host a new show dubbed ‘Concert Nyumbani’ alongside seasoned television personality Mwaniki Mageria.

Shaking a sexy waist alone is not enough, Azziad is hard working, with her school work and several collaborations from likes of Rington Apoko, comedian Mulamwa, comedian MCA Tricky among others the youngster is fully booked and seem to have 30hours a day contrary to the stand 24hours, how does she get her shit done?

Back to the TV show; the Directors of the show, Eugene Mbugua and Enos Olik made public the details of the new show that will be airing on 9 TV stations simultaneously starting this Sunday at 2pm.

The TV stations that will be airing the show include; KTN, NTV, K24, KBC, Switch TV, Metropol TV, Y24, TV47, and PPP TV. This will be massive considering its on a Sunday afternoon and that most Kenyans are home due to Coronavirus.



Concert Nyumbani is a musical show that has been put together to celebrate heroes who’ve emerged from the Corona pandemic.

With the help of the @kenyafilmcommission I called together a team of some of the most talented people in Kenya to work on a documentary and musical show celebrating heroes who’ve emerged from the Corona pandemic. Concert Nyumbani, the biggest entertainment television event ever on Kenyan TV will air this Sunday 19/7/2020 at 2 p.m. simultaneously on KTN, NTV, K24, KBC, Switch TV, Metropol TV, Y24, TV47, and PPP TV.

Concert Nyumbani is produced by Documentary & Reality Television Limited and will be hosted by internet sensation @azz_iad & seasoned television personality @nikimags

It’s directed by myself, @enosolik and Kayt Kioko of Kipenz Films. The first episode of the show will have performances by; Sitawa Namwalie, @mumbipoetry, @Jaaziyah, @bensoulmusic and @h_arttheband” Eugene Mbugua posted.

Away from the new gig, Ms Nasenya will also be hosting another cooking show “Cook Off” with the ever hilarious top comic Mulamwah.

“After lulu na rasho kwa vitenge ni sisi sasa 😍😘 , its gonna be the biggest show in the 254 , hosted by konki & azziad …. first episode anytime ⏱ @azz_iad 👔👗- @officialkaravillage📸 – @presenter_obae , @vellofood . Blessed sunday fam 💪” Mulamwah posted on his Instagram handle..