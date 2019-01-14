Artist Kush Tracey Quits secular music , Joins Gospel sector

Kush Tracey happens to be the latest artist to transition and get saved.

It started with size 8 who was one of the biggest secular artist five years ago then Lady bee , Wahu Kagwi, Amani just to mention a few.

Now another secular artist has seen the light.

The Kenyan rapper decided to confess her sins and accept Jesus Christ as her personal savior a few days ago at Mavuno Church.

While taking to her instagram page she posted saying, she was ready to walk with the Lord and wasn’t going to let the devil steal her soul again. She wrote “It has been a longtime coming,I always fought with my inner spirit every time I was doing secular music,but as I always say #GodAboveAll🙌 I have given my life to Christ today and ready to embark on the journey to fulfill my divine destiny,my anointing,my praise,my worship will never be paralyzed by the devil again,well y’all know the fear of God is the beginning of all wisdom to God be the glory AMEN😇”



Her salvation comes after she was involved in a greasy accident alongside her then lover, Timmy T Dat and since then she has been away from the music game for while up until she joined TV as a presenter at Switch TV.

Other gospel artistes were happy for her and wrote a message of encouragement to help stay strong in the gospel.

