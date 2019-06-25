Arrest Morgan heritage before they run away with our money: Kenyan artists

Morgan Heritage family has switched off their Kenyan phone numbers, and now could be on their way out of the country with dues owed to artistes and event organisers following flopped event, Tomorrow’s Leaders concert.

In a communication sent to newsrooms, artistes and organisers now want Nairobi governor Mike Sonko and the US to intervene before Mojo of Morgan Heritage flees the country, who was the architects of the event.

Among those demanding their dues include Jua Cali (Ksh100,000), Femi One (Ksh100,000) and Gravitti Band (Ksh300,000).



A communications firm is seeking Ksh500,000 pay, while another media liaison is seeking Ksh300,000 for services provided.

Diamond and Yemi Alade flew to Kenya for the Kasarani even but failed to show up, in what was suspected to be a fallout between them and the organisers.

Others like Alaine from Jamaica expressed frustrations with the organisers.

“We the victims – of the Morgan Heritage-led Tomorrow’s Leaders concert – are now pleading with Governor Sonko and government bodies, USA embassy and other relevant organisations to help us recover our cash,” an email from the group to media houses read.

“We now do not know where Mojo is hiding and we plead with the arms of Government to come in and address this issue,” the mail read.

Mojo is currently out of reach for comments.