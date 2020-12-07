TV anchor Ann Kiguta to redeem herself, misused by ‘Statehouse’, destination HUSTLER 2022?

BY Aoko Otieno via fb

When Herbert Hoover’s term ended as the 31st US President, he was the MOST DISLIKED President.

A former mining Engineer with stellar organisational skills who had gained public good when he saved millions from starvation during WW1

Then he became president and his erstwhile good deeds faded from public consciousness when his administration proved unable to alleviate widespread joblessness, homelessness, and hunger in his own country during the early years of the Great Depression. Infact, “Times” labelled him “President Reject” and a disgruntled citizen made an attempt at his life.

Franklin. D. Roosevelt took over as the 32nd. But it was the 33rd President Harry Truman who gave Hoover a chance to redeem himself and his reputation.

He had needs. Hoover had skills. By the end of Truman’s term, Hoover had helped his Administration alleviate hunger in Europe post war and led the overhaul of the top to bottom approach of the Presidency and tailored it to suit changing times. He had a chance once again to revive the veneration he once basked in. And he took it with enthusiasm.

I am talking about redemption. Righting wrongs.

I’ve always recognised Anne Kiguta as above average. She is quite knowledgeable and well spoken. But I also felt she allowed some nuances of slay queen tendencies emasculate her intellect and wherewithal.

Her open bias during the 2017 election reeked of someone keen on protecting personal interests- she has babies with Jomo Gecaga and so baby daddy’s uncle and employer had to be hailed.

I followed few of her interviews when she moved to K24 whenever she interviewed someone who played to my prejudice like Miguna. And I watched the day she publicly challenged her bosses when Media Max wanted to turn her into a Kieleweke media paladin.

Then I saw this resignation communique yesterday and I saw a Hoover moment. A move that has seen her regain her glory and respect as the baddest female political moderator in Kenya. Independent minded as expected. Sagacious and thronged with pluck.

You have regained my respect. And redeemed yourself from some of us who saw just a puppet covered in makeup and good grammar.

As a fellow journalist and someone who has protested being turned into a putty by an employer, I STAN!!!