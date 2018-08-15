ANGRY Citizen TV’s Lilian Muli Goes Ballistic, Lashes Out On People Attacking Her For Spending sh250k On Maternity Bill

By Fay Ngina

Citizen TV news anchor Lilian Muli has told off people criticizing her for spending Sh250, 000 on the birth of her second baby.

In a long Instagram post, Lilian said she responded since the comments about her maternity bill were becoming ‘boring’.

“I’m only going to give this my attention because it’s becoming BORING. If I could spend 10 million or more that God has given me the ability to afford to spend I would spend it to give my baby the best experience, “read part of the post.

Lilian later revealed that she spent more than what people speculated after reading the news on blogs. She even challenged Kenyans to visit Nairobi hospital and enquire how much it cost to deliver the baby.

“If you wanted to know how much I spent you should have just walked into Nairobi Hospital and asked how much it cost trust me if you are upset about 250k that’s a GROSS UNDERESTIMATE! It was much more so prepare to get even more upset because you are talking crap out of ignorance healthcare in this country is very expensive,” she added.

She however went ahead and threw some shade on the people criticizing her, asking them if they contributed anything to the bill.

“And then again I wonder how much you contributed to my bill that gives you the right to have an opinion on my life!!! I will never under any circumstances shy away from enjoying the blessings that come my way and YES my children are such a big deal to me if I want to shout that they are from the mountain top or everywhere I can I will. If it hurts you pole sana you could just choose to look away or not listen!” Lilian added.

“Don’t hate me coz I’m Blessed pray for the same to come your way! Jealousy is the same thing as witchcraft it is evil check yourself! The next time you talk about me just know you are exposing how bitter you are about your life! All the bad things you’ve ever wished me will never come to pass it’s wishful thinking and I suggest you give up. I keep saying Hate has become the veil that frustrated people use to cover up their own insecurities don’t be mad at me I’m not the one who hurt you. That’s the last time I will ever address this nonsense,” she concluded.

