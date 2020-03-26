…and just like that Coronavirus just messed a good year, nkt!

By Silas N

Guys, have you checked the video (see it below) doing rounds on social media featuring Francis Atwoli chilling at his expansive home in Kitengela enjoying tea, a live lingala performeer and spraying off nagging fries? Yes, now that is what Quarantine should be like!

Well,this was going to be a great year for sports and wives and girlfriends (save for the queens who support their men by joining them for matches, I only hate when I see beautiful woman in a Man U hood).

The Premier League was getting juicy, with Liverpool’s hands firmly on EPL trophy. Sometimes in late January, some Man U fan on Twitter, hilariously wrote, “Imagine when Liverpool are about to win the Premier League, then it is cancelled because of Coronavirus… It looked like a sickand unlikely joke, but it has come to pass.

My friend Omondi once said that Liverpool won all their trophies when football had no rules such as off-sides, foul play and such and for their sins, they will never win an EPL. He is a Man U fan.

The Euros were due in June. Then the Tokyo Olympics…Then EPL was to resume on steroids as teams rebuild and start to challenge Liverpool and Man City’s sick hegemony.

Now, with the quarantine, we have to be at home and the people suffering the most are office boy friends, mipango ya kando.

Check out VIDEO below how Francis Atwoli is enjoying the Lockdown/curfew at his Kajiado home



And for men with frosty relationship with their missus.. Inawapeleka aje…