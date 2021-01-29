“Amenona”: Kenyans speak of Statehouse spokesperson Kanze Dena after today’s address

President Uhuru Kenyatta is today set to meet elected leaders in Nyeri ahead of a major meeting with leaders from the region on Saturday, his aides announced on Friday.



Uhuru is scheduled to meet County Assembly members and Members of Parliament to reach common ground before the main meeting at the Sagana State Lodge.



While addressing a press conference, State House Spokeswoman Kanze Dena outlined the president’s itinerary but did not provide details on exactly who is expected to attend the Sagana meeting.

STATEMENT ON HIS EXCELLENCY PRESIDENT UHURU KENYATTA’S 4-DAY WORKING TOUR OF CENTRAL KENYA REGION

President Uhuru Kenyatta will arrive at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County today, Friday 29th January 2021, to start his 4-day working tour of Central Kenya Region.

During his visit, the Head of State will launch several complete National Government development projects and inspect ongoing Programmes.

The Head of State will also hold meetings with the Leadership and Residents of the Region to discuss national programmes among them the Big 4 Agenda, the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), Curriculum Reforms and the fight against Covid-19 among others.

The President’s engagements during the 4-day working visit have been planned in strict compliance with the National Covid-19 Containment Protocols as published by the Ministry of Health.



Key Highlights:

1. Central Kenya Region Leaders Meeting

His Excellency the President will tomorrow, Saturday 30th January 2021, host a Central Kenya Leaders Meeting here at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County.

The closed door consultative meeting whose main agenda is development will be open to all invited Central Kenya leaders.

2. Inspection of National Government Projects

The President’s itinerary on the inspection of Projects and the Meet-the-People visits will be shared with the Media by our Office on a rolling basis.

3. Education Matters

The President would like to thank all Parents who managed to take their children back to School at the beginning of the Year despite the disruptions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the Children settle in school after a long period of absence, the Head of State would like to assure All Parents that the Government is committed to ensuring that learning continues uninterrupted throughout the Country.

For our Children, who regrettably fell pregnant during the long break, the President has issued instructions to the Ministry of Education to devise a mechanism for re-integrating them back into the School System.

The President notes with great concern to increasing cases of Arson in Schools across the Republic and would like to remind the Perpetrators of the Serious Crimes that the National Police Service working with the Ministry of Education are under His firm instructions to deal decisively with anyone found culpable.

Kanze Dena Mararo

State House Spokesperson

29th January 2021, Sagana State Lodge, Nyeri County.