One thing you did’t know about ‘Patanisho’ radio presenter Gidi and his love for chicken

The Radio Jambo presenter who hosts ‘Gidi na Ghost asubuhi’ show has proved he is not only good with the mic but also in farming.

Gidi is widely known for his reconciliation segment dubbed ‘Patanisho’, where two people or more, are connected through phone calls to bury their enmity and once again, work together or get back together in instances where it involved two love birds.

On Monday, the presenter visited his poultry farm in Kanyamwa, Homa Bay County, where he shared what his poultry farming is all about

Earlier today at my Poultry Farm in Kanyamwa where we raise Sasso chickens. Sasso chickens are native chickens of France and now becoming popular among big and small raisers. Resembling our own Kienyeji chickens,… https://t.co/aZ5KPBSifG — Gidi Ogidi (@GidiOgidi) May 27, 2019

The Sasso chicken is a native chicken from France, which in appearance, resembles the local Kienyeji chicken.

He also listed the advantages of the Sasso chicken, which include fast growth, delicious and tender meat, disease resistant and easy to raise.

“Sasso chickens (sic) are free-range, affordable, easy to raise which proves to be a profitable livelihood venture. They graze around the field, or backyard running around, and eating grass, corn, leaves and other natural ingredients,” read Gidi’s post in part.

The presenter said that his farm also partners with other large scale farms within the country.

“Our business model involves raising 1-day old chicks to past the brooding stage (around 28 days) then sell to small or large scale farmers who then raise them to maturity,” he added.

Kenyans can reach him if they want to venture into this farming, learn some skills from him and even get start off chicks.