HERE is the AMAZING LOVE LETTER to Citizen TV’s Kanze Dena, from a long time Secret Admirer

Kanze Dena: A Love Letter From Her Longtime Secret Admirer

By Comrade Albert Nyakundi Amenya â€“ Banana Pedlar, the County of Kisii

Beloved sweetheart Kanze,

I hope you are lovely as always. No amount of written or spoken words can satisfactorily express my deep, sincerest, and everlasting love for youâ€”only the inaudible language of the heart. My love for you beats the logics of eloquence. They say a picture speaks 1000 words, but when I look at yours, I only see three powerful words, â€œI love youâ€. Kanze, if I am asked to choose between breathing and loving you, I would expend my last breath to say â€œI Love Youâ€

My queen, if I died and God asked me what I’d like to come back as, I’d say a tear; so I can be born in your shimmering eyes, roll down your bewitching cheek, and die on your pouty lips. Every time I see you on TV, my eyes suddenly turn weak as my body goes lackadaisical.

I always ask God, â€œDear Lord, of all the 6b plus citizens of the world, why did you create a single wingless angel in Kanzeâ€ Babe, I am convinced that peradventure; God was showing off when he created you. But tell me sweetheart, did it hurt when God plucked your wings before sending you down on earth?

Beloved Kanze, while still in bed, my thoughts go out to you, my immortal, and my beloved. Every night I dream of you, I wake up the following morning with great bliss, freedom of mind, and joy in my heart. My mind is always engrossed in meditations, thinking painstakingly about my imaginary exquisite darling Kanze. What a confused bloke drowning in love.

My long lost sweetheart, from the look of your shapely face, your seductive eyes tells me a secret story. The story of how happiness is not within you. Mum, your glistening eyes tell a story that makes me equally guilty by sponsoring your loneliness with my absence. Your invitingly kissable lips render me helpless.

Sweetie, aside from your curvaceous self, your lustrous inklike hair polishes my living room every weekend. Your velvety skin not only manufactures hope in my life, it also maintains it hence giving me enough reason to wake up to another day. My angel Kanze, I know you are hiding your wings somewhere. Please unlock the chains from your heart and let yourself grow like the sweet flower you are. Yes! Please spread your wings and set yourself free for me.

Baby your eloquence on TV makes me want more. I beg to know expressly the charm touching my love for you. Cutie, necessity compels me to find out the answer, having been more than a decade wounded by the darts of your love, but not yet sure if Iâ€™ll fail or find warmth within in your heart.

Kanze darling, my blind eyes are desperately waiting to sight you. My Gusii people say that â€œA watched pot never boils,â€ But, I am ready to wait for you. They also say that â€œCharacter is like pregnancy, you cannot hide it,â€ But, I have approved of yours. Babe, I have realized how fascinatingly elegant you have always been, and how peculiarly you have acquired an added and special and dangerously loveliness. I always fall in love very time I look into your beautiful eyes albeit, I keep asking myself how a factotum like me could end up falling for a princess like you.

Dearest, I am certain that we will meet someday; weâ€™ll porridge together under the sweet melodies of the evening breeze. Weâ€™ll reach each otherâ€™s minds. Weâ€™ll know what the other is thinking without asking. Iâ€™ll be the luckiest man to share my life with the greatest woman East of Lake Chad, North of Limpopo and the South Sahara.

Iâ€™m on my knees Kanze; I need you like roses need the rain even with the thorns that make the rose in you. Like a cricket needs the morning dew. I just canâ€™t live without you. My body and soul are forever yours. Every time I hear your name, I smile to the heavens. Oh our father who at in heaven, deliver oh thou princes.

Yours Sincerely,

Banana Peddler.