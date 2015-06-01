Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

HERE is the AMAZING LOVE LETTER to Citizen TV’s Kanze Dena, from a long time Secret Admirer

HERE is the AMAZING LOVE LETTER to Citizen TV’s Kanze Dena, from a long time Secret Admirer

93 Comments

Kanze Dena: A Love Letter From Her Longtime Secret Admirer

By Comrade Albert Nyakundi Amenya â€“ Banana Pedlar, the County of Kisii

Beloved sweetheart Kanze,

I hope you are lovely as always. No amount of written or spoken words can satisfactorily express my deep, sincerest, and everlasting love for youâ€”only the inaudible language of the heart. My love for you beats the logics of eloquence. They say a picture speaks 1000 words, but when I look at yours, I only see three powerful words, â€œI love youâ€. Kanze, if I am asked to choose between breathing and loving you, I would expend my last breath to say â€œI Love Youâ€

My queen, if I died and God asked me what I’d like to come back as, I’d say a tear; so I can be born in your shimmering eyes, roll down your bewitching cheek, and die on your pouty lips. Every time I see you on TV, my eyes suddenly turn weak as my body goes lackadaisical.

I always ask God, â€œDear Lord, of all the 6b plus citizens of the world, why did you create a single wingless angel in Kanzeâ€ Babe, I am convinced that peradventure; God was showing off when he created you. But tell me sweetheart, did it hurt when God plucked your wings before sending you down on earth?

Beloved Kanze, while still in bed, my thoughts go out to you, my immortal, and my beloved. Every night I dream of you, I wake up the following morning with great bliss, freedom of mind, and joy in my heart. My mind is always engrossed in meditations, thinking painstakingly about my imaginary exquisite darling Kanze. What a confused bloke drowning in love.

My long lost sweetheart, from the look of your shapely face, your seductive eyes tells me a secret story. The story of how happiness is not within you. Mum, your glistening eyes tell a story that makes me equally guilty by sponsoring your loneliness with my absence. Your invitingly kissable lips render me helpless.

Sweetie, aside from your curvaceous self, your lustrous inklike hair polishes my living room every weekend. Your velvety skin not only manufactures hope in my life, it also maintains it hence giving me enough reason to wake up to another day. My angel Kanze, I know you are hiding your wings somewhere. Please unlock the chains from your heart and let yourself grow like the sweet flower you are. Yes! Please spread your wings and set yourself free for me.

Baby your eloquence on TV makes me want more. I beg to know expressly the charm touching my love for you. Cutie, necessity compels me to find out the answer, having been more than a decade wounded by the darts of your love, but not yet sure if Iâ€™ll fail or find warmth within in your heart.

Kanze darling, my blind eyes are desperately waiting to sight you. My Gusii people say that â€œA watched pot never boils,â€ But, I am ready to wait for you. They also say that â€œCharacter is like pregnancy, you cannot hide it,â€ But, I have approved of yours. Babe, I have realized how fascinatingly elegant you have always been, and how peculiarly you have acquired an added and special and dangerously loveliness. I always fall in love very time I look into your beautiful eyes albeit, I keep asking myself how a factotum like me could end up falling for a princess like you.

Dearest, I am certain that we will meet someday; weâ€™ll porridge together under the sweet melodies of the evening breeze. Weâ€™ll reach each otherâ€™s minds. Weâ€™ll know what the other is thinking without asking. Iâ€™ll be the luckiest man to share my life with the greatest woman East of Lake Chad, North of Limpopo and the South Sahara.

Iâ€™m on my knees Kanze; I need you like roses need the rain even with the thorns that make the rose in you. Like a cricket needs the morning dew. I just canâ€™t live without you. My body and soul are forever yours. Every time I hear your name, I smile to the heavens. Oh our father who at in heaven, deliver oh thou princes.

Yours Sincerely,
Banana Peddler.

Comments

  10. she such gorgeous… I’m sure many men admire her.. Any sane man can claim the same but banana pedler walah uko juu. Kama mimi ni kanze ningetenga angalau siku moja nije nikusikilize as u repeat the words nikikuona

    Reply Report comment

  11. so i was not alone!! well you can imagine the magnitude of love i have for her, if you can picture out its stronger than this banana peddler’s

    Reply Report comment

  12. she is such gorgeous… I’m sure many men admire her.. Any sane man can claim the same but banana pedler walah uko juu. Kama mimi ni kanze ningetenga angalau siku moja nije nikusikilize as u repeat the words nikikuona

    Reply Report comment

  19. hehe, ati downloaded? from where? who wrote it originally? my friend above, stop being envious over nothing. No wonder you cannot reveal your name. Give me the link where the letter was downloaded from.

    Reply Report comment

  25. Waw. What a well carefully chosen love words from one banana peddler.But am afraid the creativity and the eloquence of the above love latter might be in vain and elusive.I hope you the best for your search for your sweat heart KANZE. I hope she will give you a try though.

    Reply Report comment

  33. hey hey banana peddler! i understand how very natural it is for a man to easily fall for the opposite gender-especially if she happens to be as charming and irresistable as one kanze dena. bt am sorry to break your heart tonight; her n i are an item-by faith. i hav always believed that one day she will be mine so no compe please. bootilicious hudas and sidikas are out there for grabs, go for them

    Reply Report comment

  35. There millions of men who would wish to express their feelings towards Kanze, but inability is the dominant denial. This from a single person what about from the uncountable/ immeasurable/incalculable/indiscernable, etc etc??????

    Reply Report comment

  36. There are millions of men who would wish to express their feelings towards Kanze, but inability is the dominant denial. This is from a single person what about from the uncountable/ immeasurable/incalculable/indiscernable, etc etc??????

    Reply Report comment

  39. To say that I have profound regard for Albert is merely an understatement. In some of my private and public commentaries, I have described him as â€œan intellectual avatarâ€ because I am a co beneficiary of the density and immensity of his literary thought. As my wont, I should immediately qualify that. Unlike the other literary enthusiasts and imposters, Albert is not only talented but also gifted. He knows that I am not a priest in the temple of the arts. I avoid altogether the visual aspect of the words but give credence to the sensationalism the emotional moments the words do elicit. As a â€œjewel of inestimable valueâ€.I salute you Albert. Kanze Dena must have sublimed the moment she read the piece.

    Reply Report comment

    • Thank you professor Uncle Ben Nyaribo. Remember this is a reflection of what you taught me at the university. As my professor of literature, I owe everything you Sir. Once again, To every bloke (man) and piece (woman) who penned in my support for persuading her or otherwise, I am not only mesmerized, but equally humbled by your thoughts. For those who might have been offended by this harmless letter, I beg your pardon. As “Albert Einstein once chronicled, “Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new.” have a great day people.

      Reply Report comment

  74. Plz kanze I want meet you get me your contact you are my queen of my life i can’t miss your program in the tv I luv it as I admire your face on the screen every weekend

    Reply Report comment

  85. there is one elating aspect i derive in the person of Albert. in any case his English mastery is flawlessly sophisticated and thus stands out. moreover,he confirms to his Professor that it was him who taught him the art of such fluency in the University.to those hecklers who thought Kanze Dena is pocket minded,learn from today forthwith that nothing works without self will and determination!!!!!I unconditionally salute u @Albert.hapi stay and prosperous life.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies