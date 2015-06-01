HERE is the AMAZING LOVE LETTER to Citizen TV’s Kanze Dena, from a long time Secret Admirer

Kanze Dena: A Love Letter From Her Longtime Secret Admirer
By Comrade Albert Nyakundi Amenya â€“ Banana Pedlar, the County of Kisii
Beloved sweetheart Kanze,
I hope you are lovely as always. No amount of written or spoken words can satisfactorily express my deep, sincerest, and everlasting love for youâ€”only the inaudible language of the heart. My love for you beats the logics of eloquence. They say a picture speaks 1000 words, but when I look at yours, I only see three powerful words, â€œI love youâ€. Kanze, if I am asked to choose between breathing and loving you, I would expend my last breath to say â€œI Love Youâ€
My queen, if I died and God asked me what I’d like to come back as, I’d say a tear; so I can be born in your shimmering eyes, roll down your bewitching cheek, and die on your pouty lips. Every time I see you on TV, my eyes suddenly turn weak as my body goes lackadaisical.
I always ask God, â€œDear Lord, of all the 6b plus citizens of the world, why did you create a single wingless angel in Kanzeâ€ Babe, I am convinced that peradventure; God was showing off when he created you. But tell me sweetheart, did it hurt when God plucked your wings before sending you down on earth?
Beloved Kanze, while still in bed, my thoughts go out to you, my immortal, and my beloved. Every night I dream of you, I wake up the following morning with great bliss, freedom of mind, and joy in my heart. My mind is always engrossed in meditations, thinking painstakingly about my imaginary exquisite darling Kanze. What a confused bloke drowning in love.
My long lost sweetheart, from the look of your shapely face, your seductive eyes tells me a secret story. The story of how happiness is not within you. Mum, your glistening eyes tell a story that makes me equally guilty by sponsoring your loneliness with my absence. Your invitingly kissable lips render me helpless.
Sweetie, aside from your curvaceous self, your lustrous inklike hair polishes my living room every weekend. Your velvety skin not only manufactures hope in my life, it also maintains it hence giving me enough reason to wake up to another day. My angel Kanze, I know you are hiding your wings somewhere. Please unlock the chains from your heart and let yourself grow like the sweet flower you are. Yes! Please spread your wings and set yourself free for me.
Baby your eloquence on TV makes me want more. I beg to know expressly the charm touching my love for you. Cutie, necessity compels me to find out the answer, having been more than a decade wounded by the darts of your love, but not yet sure if Iâ€™ll fail or find warmth within in your heart.
Kanze darling, my blind eyes are desperately waiting to sight you. My Gusii people say that â€œA watched pot never boils,â€ But, I am ready to wait for you. They also say that â€œCharacter is like pregnancy, you cannot hide it,â€ But, I have approved of yours. Babe, I have realized how fascinatingly elegant you have always been, and how peculiarly you have acquired an added and special and dangerously loveliness. I always fall in love very time I look into your beautiful eyes albeit, I keep asking myself how a factotum like me could end up falling for a princess like you.
Dearest, I am certain that we will meet someday; weâ€™ll porridge together under the sweet melodies of the evening breeze. Weâ€™ll reach each otherâ€™s minds. Weâ€™ll know what the other is thinking without asking. Iâ€™ll be the luckiest man to share my life with the greatest woman East of Lake Chad, North of Limpopo and the South Sahara.
Iâ€™m on my knees Kanze; I need you like roses need the rain even with the thorns that make the rose in you. Like a cricket needs the morning dew. I just canâ€™t live without you. My body and soul are forever yours. Every time I hear your name, I smile to the heavens. Oh our father who at in heaven, deliver oh thou princes.
Yours Sincerely,
Banana Peddler.
Otuoma Peter says
Kane is an Angel
Distar says
If she is really a woman she will bow down for this creativity. Pedler umeniua u are a genius
Anonymous says
Very creative all in the name of love wish u the best
[email protected] says
Pliz Kanze Listen the cry and passion of this banana pedler
kadid Suleiman says
What is going to be the fate of the Banana peddler,
Nyangau says
Hi ni mapenzi ya unsure mkate.
Nyangau says
Hi I
Hi ni mapenzi ya Nusu mkate
kiplangat koech edward says
kane plz pliz do favour to him plz.
fred says
Mapenzi moto moto
Chris Ondieki says
Man carry that queen home
kim says
she such gorgeous… I’m sure many men admire her.. Any sane man can claim the same but banana pedler walah uko juu. Kama mimi ni kanze ningetenga angalau siku moja nije nikusikilize as u repeat the words nikikuona
Alfred james says
wa?wa?wounderful!admirable,…bg up 2 sana.
ochieng ochieng says
so i was not alone!! well you can imagine the magnitude of love i have for her, if you can picture out its stronger than this banana peddler’s
kim says
she is such gorgeous… I’m sure many men admire her.. Any sane man can claim the same but banana pedler walah uko juu. Kama mimi ni kanze ningetenga angalau siku moja nije nikusikilize as u repeat the words nikikuona
aLuoMan says
omera peddler, just mere words don’t will fair lady like kanze. you have to show your substance.nimemmezea kukuliko lakini najua siwezi
Anonymous says
man, i like hw u have incredibly chosen ur words- they all speak more than ur heart. op kanze will give u even a moment at a table.
Williams Omoit says
too I admit Kanze’s beauty IS NATURAL. the lady is Moving truth be tabled.Peddler Wish u best.
qanyare says
At the touch of love every one bcomz poet. wsh u the pedler man
JAKOLAL says
If wishes were horses,beggars like banana peddler would ride,the woman is engaged man,look for a village peddler like you!
Anonymous says
Downloaded letter try to speak yourself…..
Comrade Nyakundi says
hehe, ati downloaded? from where? who wrote it originally? my friend above, stop being envious over nothing. No wonder you cannot reveal your name. Give me the link where the letter was downloaded from.
Nelly kiush says
Tell him aache wivu banana pedlar amefungua roho
dj_mcfabz says
I see that
simiming'oo says
Usiletee compee hapa
juma says
actually my elder grandies said”lisemwalo lipo na kama halipo liko njiani linakuja” knze you have no reason to refute the man…..
Kel ndagwe says
Banana peddler, am afraid Kanze will look unto your pocket!
Abdifatah Mohamed says
Hiyo ni sure love if it’s true so, kanze be on the positive side. Thanks
mutetezi says
Waw. What a well carefully chosen love words from one banana peddler.But am afraid the creativity and the eloquence of the above love latter might be in vain and elusive.I hope you the best for your search for your sweat heart KANZE. I hope she will give you a try though.
lonaldledama says
Kanze, think twice it is not easy.
Bevaline atieno says
plz Kanze dont let this guy down amejieleza ya kutosha yake yote plz….
lenayapa says
Kanze u are single still.Save that soul
Anonymous says
the peddler have spoken his mind and hrt upto now Kanze to give to the juri
kanze be wise it might be God sent.
Seron Keiyo says
Kanze Pliz If Ua Heart Has The same Beauty Listen To Him!
james kyalo says
All the best Banana pedlar
langat says
nakutakia mema bna,najua utafaulu.
chichemi kitu says
hey hey banana peddler! i understand how very natural it is for a man to easily fall for the opposite gender-especially if she happens to be as charming and irresistable as one kanze dena. bt am sorry to break your heart tonight; her n i are an item-by faith. i hav always believed that one day she will be mine so no compe please. bootilicious hudas and sidikas are out there for grabs, go for them
buda boss says
wrong turn bnn pndlr
Dennis Mgedi says
There millions of men who would wish to express their feelings towards Kanze, but inability is the dominant denial. This from a single person what about from the uncountable/ immeasurable/incalculable/indiscernable, etc etc??????
Dennis Mgedi says
Bernard says
Kanze should read this.
BRAISON says
Truly kanze is hot n charming listen to him plz
UNCLE BEN NYARIBO says
To say that I have profound regard for Albert is merely an understatement. In some of my private and public commentaries, I have described him as â€œan intellectual avatarâ€ because I am a co beneficiary of the density and immensity of his literary thought. As my wont, I should immediately qualify that. Unlike the other literary enthusiasts and imposters, Albert is not only talented but also gifted. He knows that I am not a priest in the temple of the arts. I avoid altogether the visual aspect of the words but give credence to the sensationalism the emotional moments the words do elicit. As a â€œjewel of inestimable valueâ€.I salute you Albert. Kanze Dena must have sublimed the moment she read the piece.
Comrade Nyakundi says
Thank you professor Uncle Ben Nyaribo. Remember this is a reflection of what you taught me at the university. As my professor of literature, I owe everything you Sir. Once again, To every bloke (man) and piece (woman) who penned in my support for persuading her or otherwise, I am not only mesmerized, but equally humbled by your thoughts. For those who might have been offended by this harmless letter, I beg your pardon. As “Albert Einstein once chronicled, “Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new.” have a great day people.
xavier dennis says
if your heart is truly like your pretty body you gotta listen to this banana peddler have really felt it for her
stella says
an ordinary poet,i dont think he means anything at all.
Ebola says
All the best peddler…hope your pocket is equally creative and Kanze is all yours
[email protected] says
Love is nt all abt Robiani,,whtz amust thre is feelings and love btw thm,@best wishes ben
Anonymous says
guys wait for someone to show interest then they start to bring compe.team mafisi wachieni banana peddler ajitetee peke yake.
Stanley says
This is a killer,kanze give him a day out
paul gatheru says
mapenzi nkama kikohozi…..hayafichiki n xo i guess mr.banana is honest n sincere
Risper says
Kingereza ni mnoma,truly love cmes at al angles
Jaji says
Good use of sensational words,much creativity,heart spitted words,all the best
Joe Lalus says
…and they are actually out for a date today.just saw them in Kanze’s car this morning.
antoo says
what a brave words frm a ds guy..if really kanze u’r a real woman listen to da cry of ds guy plz..
Mike says
Take your time Kanze,All the best anyway.
Anonymous says
OK.
Kithawira says
Hahaha very creative love letter kanze wa Dena chone tembe mwanehu
Mogash says
Bro! don’t give up jkaze, she was meant for you.
Mogash says
Anonymous says
Love comes inadvertently, iam outrightly jolted en giving da above love-letter the credentials it befits albeit it seems superfluous 2one sultry dena
Anonymous says
Let Kanze try to meet him. Love is unexplained to many but understandable to those who mean.
A repeat of same words will give a clear intention.
ELI MUTAI says
Let Kanze try to meet him. Love is unexplained to many but understandable to those who mean.
Manof says
Woooooooooooooooooooowwwwwww!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Anonymous says
the words are so sweet but remember the wallet must be loaded
momanyi O'nyakundi says
Your eloquence and art av gone ahead of you. Kanze is yours.
Aka aizzo says
Kanze ur very hot u also need hot man
K'Oloo Reagan says
If Its true that Love doesn’t consider rich,race,poverty,colour thenn I think Kanze My Great Mentor should give in.
Anonymous says
How he luvs you kanze
Bonny Matenje says
i wish Dena will give this man #Nyakundi a changes,anyway Albert i love ur letter.
mikel says
tok of languages of the maaaan thats obe touching one…kanze listen to iit
Steve says
Plz Kanze, on bended knees fnd tym frm ua busy schedule 2 mit ths man.
Anonymous says
mayb she doesnt feel the same way as u do mr banana…. kip cool n wait for her response….
Anonymous says
ok,gv him a,chAnce
Anonymous says
SWEET WORDS GIVE HIM A CHANCE
malii says
Changing from a banana peddler to a poet would have made the made the joke more polite. Good luck and remember faint heart never won a fair lady.
Carter the McCoy says
…Sh*t y wz i late!!.. Pedlar ur dopest @kanze only my qt bitz ur lookz!!… So u either 4ol 4 d’pedla r dy drimin of sam f***in bilionea!! DLOL
odemba Fredrick says
I also luv u so much kanze am hoping to marry u so soon than him.
jasuba says
odemba Fredrick says
Plz kanze I want meet you get me your contact you are my queen of my life i can’t miss your program in the tv I luv it as I admire your face on the screen every weekend
Anonymous says
kanze uclenge uyo peddler……..
mayb he means it
Anonymous says
Kanze ….. Strength of a womanl
Allan kip says
Kanze, truely u attracting some bt….
Alex Gitonga says
kanze should really read this
naom says
pliz kanze give this guy a charnce
Kipngenoh Aron says
it’s wow!, I hope kanze considers you man, uko juu,,
weldon says
sure romantic words full of expression, kanze hear those words $ follow your heart
Dennis Ayunga says
kanze,that is very intresting i think you will love it
chris langat says
just dicide she is GOD choosen 2 u.
KEVIN OTIENO ODHIMBO says
well articulated heart softening letter. and as if God had intended,Kanze is currently hapilly married to the one banana peddler.
Anonymous says
there is one elating aspect i derive in the person of Albert. in any case his English mastery is flawlessly sophisticated and thus stands out. moreover,he confirms to his Professor that it was him who taught him the art of such fluency in the University.to those hecklers who thought Kanze Dena is pocket minded,learn from today forthwith that nothing works without self will and determination!!!!!I unconditionally salute u @Albert.hapi stay and prosperous life.
Fred says
So romantic words, kanze listen to this guy, and follow your heart
Anonymous says
kanze!! what a loving letter? pity ths man
CYIANAH MUTETI says
Kanze i lv de way dhix guy has exprexxed hix hrtfelt about u xo juxt accept .