Am too expensive for Kenyans, they can’t afford me- Willy Pozee

Controversial artist Willy Paul has for the first time revealed why he on longer do a live performance in Kenya.

Pozze, who has a huge fan base both locally and internationally, of late has only been serving his diaspora fans with live entertainment.

The Haleluya hitmaker revealed that the reasons why he no longer performs in Kenya is because they can’t afford him.

“If you call me for shows and don’t meet my standards am sorry I will not come, first I am expensive because my talent and gifts are expensive second i invest a lot in my work and you should pay me a reasonable amount,” he explained.

Bwana mkunaji went on to reveal that cartels in the music industry have also contributed to him not entertaining his local fans on live performance.

Adding that the cartels are evil and greedy people who are after ruining the artist’s career.

“Again cartels in the music industry are evil people if you don’t share a deal or what you have with them you become their enemy and they will not give you shows,” he said.

“You show them your know worth you become their enemy if you turn down the offer and tell them this is what you need you to become their enemy if you show them your worth because of your brand they take you as an enemy and they don’t call you for shows but instead they give somebody else.”

Just like Akothee, Willy Paul also asked Kenyan promoters to respect and treat local artists with fairness the way they treat foreign musicians.

“It’s high time mapromoters wajuwe, they need to learn to respect local artists,” he said.

A few weeks ago, Pozze was breathing fire and threaten to expose cartels in the music industry who are abusing Kenyan artists.