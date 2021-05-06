Am sorry, I had unprotected sex with my cousin, I am the biological father of her baby- Kabi wa Jesus apologizes to fans

the YouTube celebrity Kabi was Jesus has confirmed that he is the biological father to his cousin’s child. He admitted that he slept with his hot cousin before he got married.

His Milly wa Jesus admitted that the news had been difficult for her to accept, while adding that it was a part of life.

“I wish to confirm that yesterday, paternity results were issued that confirmed that I am the biological father of the child. The results confirm that, in 2013 (which was before I got born again and married), I sired Abby.”

“I have sought forgiveness from God, my family and I also seek your forgiveness. Moving forward I will do everything in my power to take care of my child, as a father.” Kabi wrote.

Early this year, Kabi denied being the father of the child and insisted that Abby’s mother, Shiko, was his cousin and not baby mama.

Photo: Kabi Wajesus (Instagram).

