Am not settling anytime soon- K24 anchor Betty Kyallo

K24 news presenter Betty Kyallo has addressed the question many of her fans have been asking.

Responding to a fan who asked when she will be getting married, she said that she is not yet ready for it.

She has been flaunting with her new partner whom she is yet to disclose his face.

She often shares photos of him with her on vacations and having fun but always avoid showing his face.

She started sharing the photos on her social media accounts after her ex-husband, Dennis Okari, moved on and wedded in a private wedding.

It is during the wedding day that Betty went for a vacation with her lover to Enashipai Resort and Spa Naivasha and flooded social media with the photos showing his hand alone.

Many are times Betty has been asked whether she is jealous of Okari moving on or whether she will also move on like him.

Talking to Jalango during her birthday, when asked whether he moved on so quick, she said he didn’t because everyone has his or her own time.

To what was judged like a way of proving to Okari that she had also moved on, she captioned a photo on her Insta stories while at the airport waiting for her man.