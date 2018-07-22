All You Need To Know About Citizen TV Lulu Hassan And Husband Rashid

By *Alphonse Oladipoh*

OPEN LETTER TO LULU & RASHID:

When we joined Radio Salaam in Mombasa that August afternoon in 2006, nobody ever imagined that these two would years later be Husband and Wife.

There we were. New station, New Team. Our boss was Noordin Haji, yes the DPP.

In that boardroom awaiting our first assignments were Mate Habib, Rashid Abdalla, Dzungu Abdalla Seif, Harith Salim, Roncliffe Odit, Mida Babiriye Mids, Amina Abubakar, Mohammed Ali Jicho Pevu, Fundi Bengo, Ali Ole Manzu, Denys Maloba, Elijah Girimani and many other talented men and women who would later become household names in the media.

Lulu Hassan was very Honest, Symphathetic and also shy. Beautiful, but Shy. Rashid Abdallah, was very cool, few words and firm. He could be in the office and you never know! But nothing escapes his eyes…

I guess watu walijaribu mistari kwa Lulu, but I think by then, her eyes were on Rashid… 😂😂😂.. Sema kugonga mwamba!

They kept their love well hidden, in those early days, but occasionally you could catch Rashid or Lulu stealing an affectionate glance at the other… Then Rashid became over protective of Lulu… Mmmmh, we took notice. Then, the Whispers started… Ultimately zikawa confirmed. Mate Habib, si ndio?

As my former colleagues prepare for their joint debut in paired news reading this weekend on Citizen, let me say, I have complete faith in you two. If there is a strong woman I know, Its Lulu…. (Lulu, remember the Marie Stopes story? How you created a masterpiece?)

As you prepare, just know, we will be rooting for you, as you make history.