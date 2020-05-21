All I can say about Jalango Luo Boys Club and leaking of bedroom videos

Photo: Jalango, Jeff Koinange and moral police Dr Ezekiel Mutua

Allegedly, there is something nasty comedian Jalang’o did, that has attracted a barrage of rebuke and criticism

You may not believe but for a fact, I have no clue what he did, and so, I cannot comment on that

However, in the spirit that the hoof eater should always avoid sitting on the fence, I will talk about Jalang’o

He is a celebrity. He is rich and famous. All because he is a talented comedian

What’s comedy? By the prevailing definition, comedy is speaking with a heavy Luo/Luhya/Kikuyu/Somali/Kisii accent

If you can do that well, you become a superstar. You become everyone’s role model and you are paid in millions

Jalang’o is supposed to be an achiever who has explored his talent to attain a position in the high table at the society’s pinnacle

I appreciate talent. Once upon a time, I struggled to reach legendary marathoner Paul Tergat, just to shake his hands, because he isn’t any ordinary mortal in the streets of Eldoret, but a global icon

However, on these so called comedians, I hold a contrary opinion. I think the society is confused and cannot tell what’s great and what’s not

You must be very desperate for anything cheerful, for you to find their jokes amusing

The same way they celebrate a genge “musician”, who cant sing, can’t compose, (because he has three nursery rhymes for songs in a ten year career) can’t play any instrument, yet the country has hundreds if not thousands of talented musicians

This is the same way they celebrate thieves and drug barons and now we have found a reason to make stars from persons with feet of clay

I don’t listen to radio because of the influx of these clowns in most morning shows, regurgitating stale jokes. In fact there are numerous stations, but mostly they lack content

A typical radio station’s prime time news goes “jamaa wawili walipigana, pale Msafiri Bar Soy, jana jioni. Jamaa hao wanasemekana walikuwa walevi. Polisi wameanza uchunguzi kutokana na kisa hicho”

Is this news?

The quality of broadcast journalism has hit an all time low and this could be what inspired Johnston Makau, Moi’s information minister to say that running a radio station is t as easy as running a kiosk

Is Kenya short of people to celebrate? No, there are many achievers, in fact everywhere, but no one talks about them or even writes about them

The media is confused and they are solely responsible for creating superstars where none exists

That’s my opinion. You too have yours, which must bot be identical to mine, and you are entitled to it

Good morning my fellow Southerners!!

By Jerome Ogola via Facebook