Ali Kiba: My CINDERELA song built my first lavish house

Tanzanian Artist Ali Kiba had recently spoken of his 2007 song Cinderella.

This a flashback to 12 years ago and yet the song is still on some of our playlists.

Speaking to Clouds fam, Ali kiba said that the hit that made him rise to fame and equally earn him a dime that he got to build a house.

It was not all a smooth journey since the singer said that he started his music back in 2003 but took him four years to at least get his songs played in several places.

He says that he used to play football before he joined the music industry.

His journey began when Ali Kiba told Mr Blue and other artists that he wants to be like them but there was not much they could do to help him.

Mr Blue is among the artists that showed him the reality of the music industry and he knew that he had to work hard and make efforts in his talent.

HERE IS THE VIDEO



He also said that the hustle was so real until his song Cinderella song gave him a direct pass and success in the musical map.

The hit is one of the songs that means so much to artists having that story of success attached to it.

The Tanzanian star is currently among the top celebrated artists in East Africa and he says that he will continue to make the efforts to give the best in entertainment and also aim at remaining revelant even as the dynamics in music keep changing.