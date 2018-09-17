Advise To married Women, Follow These Steps And You Will Thank Me Later

Advise To married Women, Follow These Steps And You Will Thank Me Late

By Namatama Ngoma.

1). Never raise your voice for any reason to your husband. Its a sign of disrespect.(Prov 15v1)

2). Don’t expose your husband’s weaknesses toyour family and friends. It will bounce back at you.You are each other’s keeper.(Eph 5v12)

3). Never use attitudes and moods to communicate to your husband, you never know how your husband will interpret them. Defensive women don’t have a happy home.(Prov 15v13)

4). Never compare your husband to other men, you’ve no idea what their life is all about. If you attack his Ego, his Love for you will diminish.

5). Never ill treat your husband’s friends because you don’t like them, the person who’s supposed to get rid of them is your husband.(Prov 11v22)

6). Never forget that your husband married you, not your maid or anyone else. Do your duties.(Gen 2v24)

7). Never assign anyone to give attention to your husband, people may do everything else but your husband is your own responsibility.(Eph 5v33)

8). Never blame your husband if he comes back home empty handed. Rather encourage him.(Deut 3v28)

9). Never be a wasteful wife, your husband’s sweat is too precious to be wasted.

10). Never pretend to be sick for the purpose of denying your husband sex. You must give it to him how he wants it. Sex is very important to Men, if you keep denying him, it is a matter of time before another woman takes over theat duty. No man can withstand sex starvation for too long(even the anointed ones) (SS 7v12)

11). Never compare your husband to your one time sex mate in bedroom, or an Ex-lover. Your home may Never recover from it if you do.(SS 5v9)

12). Never answer for your husband in public opinion polls, let him handle what is directed to him although he may answer for you in public opinion polls.(Prov 31v23)

13). Never shout or challenge your husband in front of children. Wise Women don’t do that.(Eph 4v31)

14). Don’t forget to check the smartness of your husband before he checks out.(Prov 12v4)

15). Never allow your friends to be too close to your husband.

16). Never be in a hurry in the bathroom and on the dressing table. Out there your husband is always surrounded by women who took their time on their looks.( 1 Sam25v3)

17). Your parents or family or friends do not have the final say in your marriage. Don’t waste your time looking up to them for a final word. You must Leave if you want to Cleave.(Luke 21v16)

18). Never base your love on monetary things. Will you still submit to him even if you earn more money than him?

19). Don’t forget that husbands want attention and good listeners, never be too busy for him. Good communication is the bed rock of every happy home. (Gal 6v9)

20). If your idea worked better than his, never compare yourself to him. Its always teamwork.(Gal 6v10)

21). Don’t be too judgemental to your husband. No man wants a Nagging wife.(Eph 4v29)

22). A lazy wife is a careless wife. She doesn’t even know that her body needs a bath.(Prov 24v27)(Prov 20v13)

23). Does your husband like a kind of cooked food?, try to change your cooking. No man jokes with food. (Prov 31v14)

24). Never be too demanding to your husband,enjoy every moment, resource as it comes.(Luke 11v3)

25). Make a glass of water the very first welcome to your husband and everyone entering your home. Sweetness of attitude is true beauty. (Prov 31v11)

26). Don’t associate with women who have a wrong mental attitude about marriage.(Prov 22v14)

27). Your marriage is as valuable to you as the value that you give it. Recklessness is unacceptable.(Heb 13v4)

28). Fruit of the womb is a blessing from the Lord, love your children and teach them well.(Prov 22v6)

29). You are never too old to influence your home. Never reduce your care for your family for any reason. (Prov 31v28)

30). A prayerful wife is a better equipped wife, pray always for your husband and family(1 Thess 5v17)