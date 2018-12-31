Actress Risper Faith reveals the face of her newborn baby

Former Nairobi Diaries reality show actress Risper Faith and her husband welcomed their bundle of joy not so long ago.

Well, Risper took her social media account and shared the first photo of her and the baby in public for the first time ever since she gave birth.

“First time out with my love..Hope y’all enjoying your holiday…Don’t mind my swollen feet just recovering from child birth..🎈♥️♥️#stripsofmotherhood”

With Risper looking great just after giving birth, we can say that being a mother looks great on her.

The two have been keeping their lives private and not much is known about what they are upto, ever since they left reality show, Nairobi Diaries.

In as much as their lives are in the public limelight, they managed to keep the pregnancy a secret and only released photos of their grand photoshoot later on, and we loved the photos.

