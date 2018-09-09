Drama: Ababu Namwamba Introduces To Church Next Wife, Other Girlfriend Shocked Admitted In Hospital

Hon Ababu Namwamba today moved an inch closer to formalizing his illicit affair with the reigning Miss Tourism Busia County Ann Paula Machio, he introduced her to his village church congregation at Port Victoria, Budalangi.

Ann Paula is 21 while Ababu turns 43 this year.

Meanwhile the other girl (Luciana Mimo Andafu) who is also in a serious relationship with Ababu was said to have been admitted at hospital in Eldoret in what her friends described as anxiety related complications, she was shocked after news that his love Ababu had introduced Ann Machio as his next wife. The status of Moraa (a niece that Ababu has been ‘servicing’ is not yet known just as well as that of her auntie Priscah Mwaro who is Ababu’s estranged wife.

Ann Paula Machio met Ababu in May during the beauty pageant in Busia, where she won Sh75,000. The fourth-year student at Technical University of Mombasa hails from Butula Constituency, but is now holing up at Eden Valley Estate (Ababu’s other residence)

Ababu’s marriage is said to be nosing south after Prisca allegedly left their matrimonial home over allegations that he was cohabiting with his niece, Cecilia Moraa, besides having affairs with two college students – one of whom has been identified Luciana Mimo Andafu, a student at Moi University who hails from Vihiga County but lives in Budalang’I. “She rarely goes out of the compound, but just enjoys the cool breeze from Lake Victoria,” said a neighbour

Ababu lost the Budalang’I parliamentary seat in the August 8 General Election to Hon Raphael Wanjala, he was later appointed by President Uhuru as an assistant minister in the Foreign Affairs Ministry on recommendation of DP William Ruto.

We wish Lucciano quick recovery and the sooner she learns to move on from Ababu who is twice her age the better for her for what goes round comes a round.