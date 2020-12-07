A few things about girls who listen to reggae music

By Silas Nyanchwani

Before long reggae music started attracting the hottest babes in Nairobi and across Kenya.

A few things about babes who listen to reggae.

1. They are intelligent.

2. Down to earth, meaning hakuna stress za upuzi. Real stuff.

3. They have a life philosophy.

4. Will not cheat.

5. Affordable. Mtakunywa what is available.

6. Kama ako na dread even better.

Meanwhile Nyamwange Ombuna has a deadly observation on relationships

When you are poor, or a struggling hustler, a simple misunderstanding (like blue ticking her on WhatsApp) with your wife will make her run away telling everyone how you beat her, come home late, cheat etc. She will say these things even when you haven’t been doing any.

It is a little different when your finances are up there and you’ve just let her take charge where she collects 500k and you hardly ask her. A very complex misunderstanding like having a kid outside or another family elsewhere won’t even make her run away. She will instead consult her pastor for prayers first, and will prioritise forgiving you.

That is the power of money on women. Unless there is physical abuse, threats to life and such serious issues, you will hardly five a woman vacating from Runda or Karen or even Kileleshwa because her husband slept out last night. But,…..tragedy happens to men when they’ve enjoyed so much financial privileges then suddenly things fall apart.

You move from a 800k income a month man to a survive fighting to afford food. One lesson with life is that no one is invincible, so do not always laugh at those whose fortunes have dwindled suddenly. As a survivor, your wife will make even looking at her an irritating crime. Money is a very powerful tool in this world.