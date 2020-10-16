A few interesting observations;Hawa madame wa stalls ni hatari, if ‘Sexy’ had a colour, it would be grey

Photo: TV journalist Jacque Maribe and Nairobo Governor Mike Sonko at a past event; is blue sexy? grey is !

A few observations by Silas Nyanchwani via Facebook

1. If ‘Sexy’ had a colour, it would be grey. Man, ever seen a fitting grey skirt or dress on a blessed girl? Even grey track suits or even hoodies bring the sexy in women like hell.

Provocative.

NB: this does not mean that I have a problem with women who don’t wear grey.

2. Kitambo we used to board Kisii Express or Gusii Deluxe. They were long buses with drivers from hell. Ninjas used to come in, ngurumissha the bus, go have dinner. Come back after ten hours, ngurumisha, go have a beer, come back ngurumisha, anaireverse kidogo, go to Sabina Joy. Then he comes back after a year so that you can start a journey. Around 2003, ‘Shuttles’ became the norm and the epitome of Cool Travel. I just noticed that small the shuttles have gotten smaller and now people even prefer Voxy or Noah. Not sure if the same are licenced.

3. Nairobi highways have no designated bus stops. Even known makeshifts ones are a big risks for drivers and conductors. The entire of Mombasa Road has no bus stop. What this means, police are always terrorizing the matatu crew. For some reason, I find this to be unnecessary and something ought to be done. Can one sue the government?

4. Hawa madame wa stalls ni hatari. Unaingia kununua boxer mbili, unatoka na jeans tatu, shirt mbili, na vest tano. Na namba.

Hata Kemunto Nyakundi. Paid her a courtesy call in a bookstore. I walked away with 5 books. Totally unplanned for. Nobody runs a better bookstore. Not just because she has autographed copies of Sexorcised. She sells great copies. Because she reads she picks the best. Better follow her.

NB: this does not mean that I have issues with women who don’t sell clothes in a stall.

5. Nairobi ni chafu maze. Juzi, after a shave, while at home, I took some cotton to apply some spirit on the cut. Then for no reason decided to wipe my face with the cotton. The soot that came out of my face honestly shocked me. Y’all should take a shower before you sleep.

6. Finally, we in Kisumu this weekend for the book reading of Sexorcised. If you need a copy and you in Kisumu…Piga simu.