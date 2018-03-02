28 year Old Man Kidnaps Self to Skive Wedding Expenses

A 28 year old Ugandan man kidnapped himself sending panic waves amongst his family two weeks to his wedding.

According to Daily Monitor, Phillip Tumwebaze went missing on February 17 sparking fears that he could have been kidnapped.

Tumwebaze’s family reported the disappearance case at Kisoota Police Station saying he was last seen headed to a nearby shop to buy airtime to mobilize friends to attend his wedding meeting.

The officers however found the missing “groom” at his friend’s house, having tracked him through the help of close friends. Police have since handed Tumwebaze to the family so that they can proceed with wedding preparations

“We found the man on Saturday evening staying with a friend in Ndejje. The man had no signs of being kidnapped,” Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigire said.

His friends claim Tumwebaze may have gone into hiding due to lack of wedding funds and the friends have since mobilized themselves to help him raise money to help foot his wedding expenses.

Last year, Uganda Parliament proposed an Anti Luxury Wedding Act where a ceiling would be levied on bride price across the Country thus making it illegal to solicit and pay more than one currency point which by last year stood at Sh20, 000 for a wife.

This came because in Uganda, churches charge as much as Shs500, 000 to hold a wedding service. In the proposed legislation, it will be illegal for churches to charge a fee for a wedding service; they should do this as part of their community mandate, just like they do not charge fees for holding Sunday services.

In the Anti-Luxury Wedding Act, it will become illegal to hold wedding receptions in Uganda.

Couples will be expected to exchange their vows in church, and thereafter, proceed to their homes to live happily ever after.