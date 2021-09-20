Top scholarships offered by Australia to students from all over world

Australia Awards Scholarships are long-term awards administered by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

They aim to contribute to the development needs of Australia’s partner countries in line with bilateral and regional agreements.

They provide opportunities for people from developing countries, particularly those countries located in the Indo-Pacific region, to undertake full time undergraduate or postgraduate study at participating Australian universities and Technical and Further Education (TAFE) institutions.

The study and research opportunities provided by Australia Awards Scholarships develop the skills and knowledge of individuals to drive change and contribute to development in their own countries.

Benefits

Australia Awards Scholarships are offered for the minimum period necessary for the individual to complete the academic program specified by the Australian higher education institution, including any preparatory training. The following benefits generally apply:

full tuition fees

return air travel–payment of a single return, economy class airfare to and from Australia, via the most direct route

establishment allowance–a once only payment as a contribution towards accommodation expenses, text books, study materials

Contribution to Living Expenses (CLE) – a fortnightly contribution to basic living expenses paid at a rate determined by the department.

Introductory Academic Program (IAP)–a compulsory program prior to the commencement of formal academic studies covering information on living and studying in Australia

Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC) for the duration of the award (for award holder only)–provided to cover the scholar’s basic medical costs (with the exception of pre-existing conditions)

Pre-course English (PCE) fees–if deemed necessary PCE may be available for students for in-country and/or in-Australia training

supplementary academic support may be available to ensure a scholar’s academic success or enhance their academic experience

fieldwork (for research awards and Masters by coursework which have a research component where fieldwork is compulsory) may be available for eligible research students for one return economy class airfare via the most direct route to their country of citizenship or within Australia.

Award conditions

Applicants who want to accept an Australia Awards Scholarship will need to sign a contract with the Commonwealth of Australia declaring that they will comply with the conditions of the scholarship.

Scholars are required to leave Australia for a minimum of two years after completing their scholarship. Failure to do so will result in the scholar incurring a debt for the total accrued cost of their scholarship.

How to apply

Information on how to apply for an Australia Awards Scholarship.

Country information:

Participating countries

Opening and closing dates

Participating institutions