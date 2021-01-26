Racism: Light Academy Karen exposed for high level of discrimination against Africans

Hello Alai,

Why is that the Government of Kenya is not fully in-charge of international schools? Let us take a case study of Light Academy Karen.

1. At Light Academy Karen, an African cannot and can never be a principal or a deputy. Sometimes they can prop an African as a deputy but with no powers. The seat of the principal belongs to Turkish who own the school. In this school, if you are an African however long you work in this school or however hardworking you may be with special talent in leadership you can’t be a principal. It is really sarcastic that in this 21st Century, Turks cannot trust an African to be a principal. Racism? Your guess is as good as mine. In Tanzania, International Schools including Light Academy which has a branch there are supposed to have African principals. In Kenya they have Liberty of doing anything.



2. At Light Academy Karen, Africans are not allowed to be class teachers. Only the Turks are. They say Africans are have limited knowledge of handling learners at personal level. What an irony! Racism? Your guess is as good as mine.

3. At Light Academy Karen, you will find Turks who are teachers by profession teaching learners Mathematics and Sciences. Many learners and parents complain that these Turks don’t know how to teach but there cries fall on deaf ears because they are protected by the school.

4. At Light Academy Karen, you will find that even small jobs such as store keeping that should be given to Africans are done by the Turks. In Tanzania a foreigner cannot do a job that can be done by Tanzanians. Imagine several graduates in Kenya who without jobs yet the government can’t be strict on foreigners that a foreigner should not do any job that an African can do.