First USA women University students scholarships as Biden, Khamala comes into office

USA Scholarships for Women University students; The American Association of University Women (AAUW) offers International Fellowships for full-time study or research to women who are not U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

Both graduate and postgraduate study at accredited institutions are supported. Several fellowships are available for study outside of the U.S.

Fellowships support one year of study in the United States at the Master’s, PhD or Postdoctoral level.

USA Scholarships for Women – AAUW International Fellowships Grant Details:

Field of Study: Unrestricted

AAUW International Fellowships Master’s/Professional Fellowship: $18,000

Doctorate Fellowship: $20,000

Postdoctoral Fellowship: $30,000

Applications are available: August 1 – November 15 every year.

Fellowship year: July 1 to – June 30 of the following year

For more information and application materials, see: USA Scholarships for Women – AAUW International Fellowships

Applicants must have earned the equivalent of a U.S. bachelor’s degree by the application deadline, and must have applied to their proposed institutions of study by the time of the application. Up to five International Master’s/First Professional Degree Fellowships are renewable for a second year; fellows will receive application information for this competitive program.

Recipients are selected for academic achievement and demonstrated commitment to women and girls. Recipients return to their home countries to become leaders in business, government, academia, community activism, the arts or scientific fields.