EACC SECURES COURT ORDERS FREEZING A SENIOR MINISTRY OF LANDS OFFICIAL’S MULTI-BILLION WEALTH

EACC has, today, secured orders from the High Court freezing multi-billion wealth including 106 prime land parcels and commercial buildings in different counties, 17 high end vehicles and Kes. 4,260,000 in cash belonging to Thika Land Registrar Felix Mecha Nyakundi.

The orders will be in force for six months pending finalization of ongoing investigations into suspected unexplained wealth, abuse of office and embezzlement of public funds, against the Thika Lands Official, who previously served in Baringo County.

In her ruling, Lady Justice Esther Maina concurred with EACC that unless the preservation orders are granted, the properties may be transferred, sold, charged or otherwise wasted thereby jeopardizing the intended forfeiture to the Government.

Through its Advocate Pius Nyoike, EACC told that the High Court that Nyakundi has accumulated wealth that is not commensurate with his known legitimate sources.