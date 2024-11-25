EACC DEPUTY CEO ABDI MOHAMUD NOMINATED TO SUCCEED CEO TWALIB MBARAK

Mr. Abdi Mohamud, MBS , for approval by the National Assembly as the next Pursuant to Article 250 [12] of the Constitution as read with Section 16(1) of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2011, the Commission has nominated, for approval by the National Assembly as the next EACC CEO.

This follows a competitive recruitment process involving 14 candidates shortlisted from 172 applicants. Mohamud currently deputizes the EACC CEO in the discharge of his statutory, administrative, and policy responsibilities in the Commission’s daily operations and management.

Before becoming Deputy CEO, he served as the Commission’s Director in charge of investigations for over ten years. Mohamud is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya and a seasoned investigator with over 30 years of experience investigating corruption and economic crimes. He holds a Master of Science Degree in Security and Risk Management.

He started his law enforcement career in 1989 as a Cadet Inspector at the National Police Service and later joined the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission (KACC) (now EACC) in 2005 as a Senior Officer in charge of the Commission’s Rapid Response Division.

He rose through the ranks to head the Directorate of Investigations and was later appointed Deputy CEO. #TuangamizeUfisadiTuijengeKenya